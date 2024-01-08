Elon Musk accused of taking illegal drugs at his companies

Elon Musk has been accused of taking illegal drugs including ecstasy and cocaine, a lifestyle choice that is concerning his executives and board members at this companies, the Wall Street Journal reports.

It was gathered that some executives and board members at his companies and others close to the billionaire have become increasingly concerned that his drug use is fueling his erratic behavior in recent years.

Their concern for the tech tycoon’s health extends towards the potential consequences for his six businesses, including Tesla and SpaceX, sources told the Journal.

Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, said that the CEO told the Journal Musk ‘regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test.’

Musk smoked marijuana on the Joe Rogan show and has publicly discussed his prescription for the psychedelic-like ketamine.

However, witnesses told the Journal that the X owner has also used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private exclusive parties around the world where guests have to sign NDAs and hand in their phones to avoid photos being taken.

In 2018, for example, he took multiple tabs of acid at a party he hosted in Los Angeles, the Journal reported.

The next year he allegedly consumed magic mushrooms at an event in Mexico and in 2021 took ketamine recreationally with his brother at a house party in Miami.

The billionaire has even taken drugs with current SpaceX and former Tesla board member Steve Jurvetson, according to the Journal.

Those close to the 52-year-old are now reportedly concerned that the extent of his drug taking could cause of health crisis or a crisis for his businesses.

Linda Johnson Rice, a former Tesla director, allegedly became increasingly concerned with Musk’s drug taking and so frustrated with his behavior that she didn’t stand for re-election to the company’s board in 2019, people familiar with the matter told the publication.