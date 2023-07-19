Elon Musk’s Impact: Twitter Traffic Declines as Users Shift to Meta’s Threads

Since billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media site last fall, Twitter’s traffic has decreased as a result of longtime tweeters switching to alternative platforms like Meta’s Threads.

Matthew Prince, the CEO of the internet services provider Cloudflare, published a chart Sunday showing Twitter’s decline since the beginning of 2023.

Twitter’s declining numbers come as Meta officially introduces Threads, which many consider a new Twitter rival and which made its debut last week.

The unpopular modifications Musk has made to the website recently, as well as the introduction of Threads and other Twitter alternatives, have caused Twitter to fall from the top 100 list of Cloudflare’s top domains to 37 as of Monday.

The platform Twitter, which Musk formally acquired last October, angered its users earlier this month when it set a rate limit on the number of posts different account tiers could read each day, according to the Guardian.

There is a daily posting cap of 6,000 for Twitter Blue subscribers and 600 for non-subscribers.

Musk has been in charge of the platform’s numerous updates, including the introduction of a modified version of Twitter Blue where users must subscribe on a monthly basis to receive a verification check. Additionally, Musk reversed moderation policies and allowed previously suspended accounts, including those belonging to the late President Trump, to resume posting.

Threads surpassed 100 million sign-ups over the weekend, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The new platform saw around 30 million downloads in the first few hours of availability, according to Zuckerberg, and reached 70 million sign-ups by Friday.

Over the weekend, 100 million people joined Threads. That is primarily a result of organic demand, and we haven’t even activated many promotions. I can’t believe only five days have passed. In a Monday post on the new platform, Zuckerberg stated.