ELON MUSK’S STARLINK GIVEN LICENSE TO OPERATE IN ZAMBIA

By Wendson Mavoro

The Zambian government has given Starlink a license to provide internet services in Zambia after successful pilot projects dotted across the country.

Smart Zambia National Coordinator Percy Chinyama says the coming of Starlink on the Zambian market will abridge the digital divide between rural and urban areas.

Mr. Chinyama adds that Starlink’s internet services will enhance social economic development in rural areas.

Starlink is a satellite internet service provider which is owned by SpaceX whose founder is Elon Musk.

More details on the Diamond News Desk at 8 PM.