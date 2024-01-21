Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has blasted Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana for having no respect for his country.

The ex-Arsenal striker believes Onana “alienated” himself from his international teammates and African supporters at AFCON.

The criticism comes in the wake of Onana’s late arrival, causing him to watch Cameroon’s 1-1 draw with Guinea from the sidelines.

Speaking about the development, Adebayor told Sport News Africa:

”He [Andre Onana] did not respect Cameroon.

“I was a player like him, and even being the most important player in my selection, I never acted in this way [arriving on the day of the match].

“The fact that this situation is happening shows that there is a problem, perhaps even within the federation.

“He risks losing big, because he has alienated the Cameroonian supporters, as well as many African supporters and undoubtedly certain members of the team.”