MAYUKA APPOINTED GOODWILL AMBASSADOR FOR KEEP ZAMBIA CLEAN AND HEALTHY CAMPAIGN

The Ministry of Local Government and Housing has appointed the 2012 Afcon winning Stars, among them Emmanuel Mayuka, as goodwill ambassadors for this year’s Keep Zambia Clean and Healthy Campaign.

Others include Nyambe Mulenga, Chintu Kampamba, Joseph Musonda, Christopher Katongo, Felix Katongo, James Chamanga, Nathan Sinkala, and Isaac Chansa, according to Zambian Football.