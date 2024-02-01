Emmanuel Mwamba Faces Arrest Upon Return

By Fox Correspondent

PF Information and Publicity chairperson, Emmanuel Mwamba, faces arrest on his return to Zambia after the Lusaka Magistrates’Court issued a bench warrant against him for failure to appear in Court.

The bench warrant is retainable on February 8, 2024.

This is in a matter Mwamba was alleged to have assaulted a police officer, Detective Inspector Steven Simwanda on June 14 ,2023, in the due execution of his duty.

Mwamba, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

When the matter came on Wednesday, neither Mwamba nor his sureties were before court.

Defence lawyer, Nkula Botha, applied for an adjournment on account that his client was attending a conference outside the country.

But the State objected to the application arguing that the defence were aware of the dates.

Delivering ruling on the application, Magistrate Kasanda said the reason for Mwamba’s absence was unsatisfactory.

“Electing to ignore Court dates is an act not to be allowed. The sureties are not here too. I do not find the reason given by defence satisfactory. The application is denied,” he said.

He consequently issued a warrant of arrest against Mwamba and summons to his sureties.