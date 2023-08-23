EMULATE CHITIMUKULU , LITUNGA – MBAO

Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao says the example set by Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and The Litunga Lubosi Imwiko the Second to work together must be emulated by other traditional leaders across the country to promote unity and peace.

Mr. Mbao says the decision by The Litunga to accept the invitation to grace the Ukusefya Pang’wena traditional ceremony of the Bemba in Northern Province this year has shown that traditional leaders are beacons of peace in the country.

Speaking following Litunga’s tour of the Chishimba Falls in Kasama District, Mr. Mbao said history had been made by the two traditional leaders’ efforts to unite the two cultures and demonstrate that the Bemba and Lozi people are not enemies.

He said the co-existence shown by the two traditional leaders must be emulated by other tribes and regions across the country for national unity to be actualised.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mbao said Bembas are now eager to fulfil the Litunga’s invitation for Paramount Chief Chitimukulu to officiate at the Kuomboka Ceremony in Western Province next year.

Zanis