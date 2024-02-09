End to South Africa’s power cuts ‘within reach’ – Ramaphosa

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the end to crippling power cuts in the country was “within reach”.

He was delivering his annual state of the nation address ahead of elections this year, but offered no timetable for his promise.

South Africa has been hit by regular blackouts after years of under-investment in the sector by the state energy company, Eskom.

The lack of power has damaged industrial output.

Mr Ramaphosa also promised to increase the production of renewable energy and create thousands of jobs in the green economy.

There’s been growing dissatisfaction among the electorate with the governing ANC, for failing to deliver on previous promises to fight poverty and corruption.