ENGAGE US, PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGES DIPLOMATS

President Hakainde Hichilema has called on diplomats accredited to Zambia to freely engage government on any matters of concern.

President Hichilema says government institutions are open for engagements hence government should not be engaged in the media.

Speaking when he met the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Zambia at the annual greeting ceremony this morning, President Hichilema said the New Dawn Government is always ready for constructive conversations.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema acknowledged the pivotal role played by Zambia’s development partners in 2023, facilitated by the Diplomatic Corps, particularly in the area of debt.

“Together we are working towards the expeditious conclusion of the process to avoid a potential reversal of the gains made so far, that would send a message that the global system has failed,” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the diplomats for their prompt response to the cholera outbreak in Lusaka. President Hichilema said government remains committed to addressing the recurring situation, which has claimed numerous lives, with a focus on public health rather than political expediency.

“The strict enforcement of necessary health and local authorities’ regulations must be implemented to save lives,” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema further called for a peaceful resolution of military conflicts worldwide and expressed government’s commitment to deepen the country’s democracy while respecting the rule of law and human rights.

The President said the country looks forward to continued collaboration with partners in development anchored on the twin pillars of Peace, Security and Stability and Economic Diplomacy.

The UPND Party Manifesto is anchored on ensuring that bilateral trade, economic and technical cooperation become the hallmark of Zambia’s foreign policy.