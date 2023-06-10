Enock Tonga Says Hichilema Shall Not Be In Office For Ĺong

By Enock Tonga

TONGA SAYS HICHILEMA SHALL NOT BE IN OFFICE FOR ĹONG

Hakainde S. Hichilema pressed a wrong button by assuming public office – maybe another country, he would have thrived but surely not the Republic of Zambia a nation which is in covenant with the Almighty God; he is not going anywhere, he is not going to succeed.

His is failure after failure until he is kicked out.

Azamuziba Yesu – Commander of all Commanders.

We pray that Hakainde S. Hichilema lives but not die to live UpTo his embarrassing and shameful exit day – only then shall he and his minions – the cohorts, know that there is Almighty living God.

Saturday June 10, 2023.