ERB BRACES FOR DIESEL PRICE HIKE AMID GLOBAL TRENDS

By Bwalya Kampamba

The Energy Regulation Board-ERb is gearing up for potential shifts in fuel prices amid projections of an increase in diesel prices globally this year.

According to Reuters News Agency, diesel prices are expected to rise on the international market.

At present, the price of diesel in Zambia stands at 32-Kwacha-15-Ngwee per liter.

Reynolds Bowa, the ERB Board Chairperson said in an interview with 5Fm-News that measures have been implemented to ensure the country is equipped to handle fluctuations in commodity prices, including diesel.