ERB SUSPENDS OPERATIONS AT PUMA SERVICE STATION, KABWE

… following numerous complaints from customers who refueled from the site

Lusaka… Friday February 23, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has DIRECTED the immediate suspension of alll retailing of petroleum products at Puma Central Service Station in Kabwe District, Central Province.

This follows numerous complaints received from customers who refueled from the site between 21st and 22nd February 2024.

ERC Public Relations Manager Namukolo Kasumpa says this DIRECTIVE is made pursuant to section 4 of the Energy Regulation Act No. 12 of 2019 which mandates ERB to close any energy facility where there are safety and health concerns for the general public.

“In collaboration with the Operator of the Service Station and the Zambia Police Service, through whom all complaints are being channelled currently, the ERB is expeditiously and diligently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter and if found wanting,appropriate enforcement action will be taken against the erring licensed enterprise,” she said.

“The ERB reiterates its commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring that they get quality energy products and services. In the event of petroleum safety and quality concerns, members of the public can contact the ERB on the Toll-Free line No. 8484.”