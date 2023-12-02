ERICK TEN HAG SAYS GOALKEEPER IS 2ND BEST BASED ON STATS IN THE LEAGUE

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says goalkeeper Andre Onana is the Premier League’s second-best goalkeeper “based on stats”.

Onana, 27, was at fault for two Galatasaray goals in Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw which left qualification hopes in the balance.

However, the Cameroonian is tied for most clean sheets in the Premier League this season with five.

And Onana has also prevented 3.67 goals – the second most in the league.

Only Luton Town’s Thomas Kaminski is ahead of him on 6.3 goals prevented.

Those numbers come from Opta calculations, with actual goals conceded being subtracted from the expected goals on target (xGOT) conceded figures, which reflect quality of chances for the opponent and shot execution.

Defending his keeper, Ten Hag said: “If you analyse it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats, so his expected defending goals is the second best in the Premier League.” [BBC]