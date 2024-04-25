Erik ten Hag admits Amad Diallo is worth more play time at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag acknowledges that Amad Diallo deserves more playing time at Manchester United but emphasises the need for a gradual approach due to the player’s injury setbacks.

Despite being 21 years old, Diallo has only featured in six matches across all competitions this season and is yet to make a start for the club.

His absence from the pitch was largely due to a knee injury suffered during pre-season, keeping him sidelined from July until December.

Although Diallo showcased his talent with a crucial goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup in March, he has patiently waited for more opportunities.

Ten Hag recognises this but also highlights the intense competition for places within the squad and the importance of easing Diallo back into action given his injury history.

Ten Hag told reporters on Tuesday: “Amad deserves it, but don’t forget he had a long period in the season injured, so we rebuilt him and now he has had some opportunities and (made) a real contribution. (On Sunday) he played in a position that is not his best position. He started as a striker and then he had to play in the midfield, so he did well.

“We have a number of players in that area; there is big competition. He already deserved more game minutes, I would say, but I have to choose there. We have (Alejandro) Garnacho, Antony, and Omari Forson. We have a number of players in that position and we have to make choices there. But I am very happy with his performances and his progress; I see that his qualities and his assets can really contribute to our game.”

Amad arrived at Manchester United from Atalanta in January 2021 for a fee of £37.2 million ($46.2 million). However, his time at the club has been limited, making only 15 appearances and scoring two goals since his arrival.

Despite a somewhat disappointing loan stint at Rangers in the 2021–22 season, he showed promise during a more successful spell at Sunderland in the Championship last year.

Injuries have hindered his progress this season, adding to the challenge of making an impact at Old Trafford. With his contract set to expire in 2025, time is ticking for Amad to establish himself at United.

He will be eager to seize any opportunities for more playing time in the remaining fixtures of the season. United’s upcoming matches include a home fixture against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, followed by a match against Burnley on Saturday.