Erik ten Hag defends Casemiro amid dipped form this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come to the defence of Casemiro amidst criticism over his recent form.

After a subpar showing in the team’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, Casemiro faced intense scrutiny, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp drawing comparisons between his performance and that of a participant in Soccer Aid.

This dip in form follows a series of injuries that sidelined him for three months this season, leading to backlash from fans.

Despite the setbacks, Ten Hag remains steadfast in his belief in Casemiro’s capabilities and told reporters, “We needed a six when I arrived here and last season he was fantastic. I don’t think he had ever scored so many goals but as a holding midfielder, he was so important to the team.

This season he has struggled with a bad injury that he never had in his career but he is such a winner—all his career, he has always won. Everywhere he was, there was success. And I trust he will also bring us success. I know he needs games and he will be better. I am very confident about him, he is a fighter, which is why he has won big trophies. He has a personality and is a very important player.”

Casemiro has a memorable history at Wembley, notably scoring the opening goal against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final back in February 2023.

This performance earned him the Man of the Match award and helped secure the trophy for United.

Drawing on this example, Ten Hag made sure to highlight Casemiro’s significant contributions in crucial matches, emphasising that he remains an indispensable figure at the club.

“In that game—and not just that game but also in qualifying for the Champions League—he was such an important factor,” said Ten Hag. “He made a difference.”

Casemiro will have the opportunity to make amends as United face Coventry on Sunday.

This match holds significant importance for the Red Devils, offering them the chance to progress to the final and secure silverware in what has otherwise been a disappointing campaign.