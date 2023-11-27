ESTHER LUNGU ARRIVES AT THE LUSAKA MAGISTRATE COURT ACCOMPANIED BY EX= PRESIDENT DR EDGAR LUNGU

This is a matter in which former First Lady, Mrs Esther Lungu is charged with theft of motor vehicles and property title deed and trial is expected to begin today.

The Former First lady, Esther Lungu, pleaded not guilty to charges accusing her of theft of motor vehicle and certificate of title to a land located in Libala.

Appearing before Lusaka Magistrate, Mbuywana Sinvula, Mama Esther Lungu, is jointly charged with James Phiri and Lee Chisulo, both police officers, Kapambwe Lungu and Catherine Banda will appear on Monday.

Andy luki jr|