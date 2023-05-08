Esther Lungu Can’t Fail To Have $400,000 Because We Cadres Also Received ‘tokens’ From People – Charity Banda

ESTHER CAN’T FAIL TO HAVE $400,000 BECAUSE WE CADRES ALSO RECEIVED ‘TOKENS’ FROM PEOPLE – CHARITY BANDA

PF founder member Charity Banda says no one should question former first lady Esther Lungu over the $400,000, saying even cadres like herself would receive “tokens” from people to speak on their behalf with those in authority over certain favours.

Speaking with the Daily Revelation on the $400,000 Esther concealed with her relatives, Banda reasoned that Esther could have received the money from several “well meaning sources” and could have decided to keep the money with her relatives because she never expected that president Edgar Lungu would lose the elections, and people might have raised all sorts of suspicions if she started rushing the money into the banking sector upon the loss.

She said when people were in power they receive a lot of favours from people wanting to associate and have access to them, saying she would also as a mere cadre receive favours from people to speak on their behalf like those who were still waiting for payments on the contracts they had carried out with public institutions.

"Even as a common person people would always want to associate with me even by giving me money. Like someone might have carried out a contract with government and they were not getting their money and probably because they thought I might help, that person will…