Esther Lungu loses application for constitutional reference in matter involving 15 flats

Esther loses application for constitutional reference in matter involving 15 flats

By Taonga Tembo

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court has ruled that the DPP doesn’t need to commence other proceedings to determine whether properties are indeed tainted before he can apply for a Non-Conviction Based Forfeiture order.

The court has further denied former first lady Esther Lungu an order for constitutional reference in which she was seeking to challenge the Chief Justice’s authority to establish the Economic and Financial Crimes Court as a division of the High Court, by way of Statutory Instrument.

In this matter, Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri applied to the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, to have 15 double-storey flats allegedly belonging to former first lady Esther Lungu forfeited to the State.

Ruling on the various premilitary issues raised by Esther, High Court Judges Ian Mabbolobbolo, Vincent Siloka and Pixie Yangailo said Esther’s application for an order for Constitutional Reference was not tenable, as the issue sought to be determined required her to directly petition the Constitutional Court for redress… -News Diggers