ESTHER LUNGU’S APPLICATION FOR STAY TO STOP FORFIETURE OF HER PROPERTY DISMISSED

By Darius Choonya

Former First Lady Esther Lungu has failed to convince the court of appeal to order a stay of the forfieture proceedings at the Economic and Financial Crimes Court against her siezed 15 double storey flats situated in Lusaka’s State Lodge area.

The court of appeal has dismissed her application.

In a ruling on behalf of three court of appeal judges, court of appeal President Mwiinde Siavwapa says the application by the former first lady was counter productive in that it would have delayed the determination of the main issues in dispute.

Judge Siavwapa says the court has noted from the record that almost a year since the main matter was commenced in the High Court , it has been bogged down by numerous interlocutory applications.

With the court of appeal ruling, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court will go ahead to determine the application by the Director of Public Prosecutions DPP Gilbert Phiri to have the former first lady’s 15 double storey flats forfieted to the state for allegedly being proceeds of crime.