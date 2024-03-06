ESTHER PHIRI PLANNING A COMEBACK.

Zambia’s Female Boxing heroine ESTHER PHIRI, is planning a comeback.

PHIRI, who is Former Women International Boxing Association- WIBA champion, among other international titles, has told ZNBC Sports News that she has not completely hang up her gloves.

She said at the moment she is working hard in the gym ahead of her return to the ring.

And, Exodus Boxing Academy Director, Christian Kalima, has disclosed that they are working on organising a big tournament in May that will see the return of Esther Phiri.

CREDIT: ZNBC