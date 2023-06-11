Evelyn Hone College student is under police guard after she ab0rted her pr£gnancy in a hostel bathroom

EVELYN HONE STUDENT ABORTS

Lusaka Central Police Station today received a report of abortion that occured yesterday Saturday June 10,2023 between 05:00 and 06:00 hours at Evelyn Hone College .

The matter was reported by Mr Rodgers Tembo aged 43 the Chief Security Officer of Evelyn Hone College who reported that a first year student Felistus Mwanza aged 20 of Mozambique hostel studying a Diploma course in Physiotherapy aborted in the female student’s bathroom.

The incident was discovered by her fellow students who went to have a bath only to find a foetus and blood clots which they followed up to her room where they found her in a weak state.

They got her and took her to the clinic within the college and later was transferred to Chilenje Level One hospital where she is currently admitted.

The scene was visited by police officers and foetus was taken to University Teaching Hospital mortuary where it has been deposited.The student is under police guard as investigations are ongoing.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON.