Even if UPND was giving free mealie meal, they can never get those results in Mufulira…they are testing their manipulative skills for 2026- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali



HOW NAIVE CAN ONE BE TO ACCEPT SUCH RESULTS FROM MUFULIRA, YOU ARE JOKERS!!!

Even if UPND was giving free mealie meal, they can never get those results in Mufulira, but wake up Zambia, they are testing their manipulative skills for 2026. They have mastered their skills to take elections in whichever direction they want.

However, there comes a time when the skills of manipulation don’t work, but that doesn’t happen without the efforts of the enlightened to sensitize the people.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!