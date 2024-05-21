EX-BAD BOY RAPPER SLAMMED FOR HANGING OUT WITH DIDDY AMID CASSIE ASSAULT DRAMA

King Los has been slammed for hanging out with Diddy after footage of the mogul brutally assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie in 2016 surfaced.

The Bad Boy boss was spotted out in public for the first time since the controversy on Sunday (May 19), with paparazzi footage showing him taking a leisurely walk through his swanky Star Island neighborhood in Miami.

Despite the widespread backlash he’s received for both the attack and the since-settled lawsuit that was filed by Cassie last year, Puffy wasn’t alone on his Sunday stroll.

He was accompanied by two longtime associates: King Los, who had two stints on Bad Boy Records in the mid 2000s and early 2010s, and stylist Groovey Lew.

Diddy offered only a few solemn words when quizzed by paparazzi about his assault, wishing them “a good Sunday” and simply saying, “Love,” which is also the moniker he has adopted in recent years.

Los, who most recently worked his former label boss on last year’s The Love Album: Off the Grid, came in for criticism on social media for seemingly supporting Diddy despite his vicious attack on Cassie.