Ex-boxer George Foreman’s Third Wife Sues Him For Rape

Former American boxer, George Foreman, 74, has been sued for rape by his third wife who is now 64 years old.

She claims the ex-boxer raped her at his ranch in Livermore, California when she was 15, making her the third woman to accuse him of child sex abuse, Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

Two women already in their 60s had accused George of molesting them around age 13, but the boxer denied their claims.

The 64-year-old yet-to-be-identified woman has filed a lawsuit that Foreman forced himself on her when she was 15 and him over 24 around 1974.

This complaint is coming just days after the retired heavyweight champion’s life and boxing career premiered in theatres.