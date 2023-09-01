EX CBU UNION PRESIDENT REINSTATED 5 DAYS AFTER HIS EXPULSION.

The Copperbelt University Student Union (COBUSU) President, Castro Mulilo has been reinstated 5 days after his Expulsion from the university.

The former President was expelled on grounds that he announced cancellation of classes to the student populace 2 two months ago when the institution lost two students in a road traffic accident. After appealing, Castro Mulilo claimed that the early cancellation of classes was due to pressure he received from students who wanted to protest to boycott classes and later management approved class cancellation. The expulsion of Mr. Castro Mulilo has however been lifted by Professor Paul Chisale the acting Vice Chancellor after he carefully analyzed the case and later realized that the young leader didn’t commit any offence as cancellation of classes was later approved by management for a good purpose to prevent students from protesting and allow them to mourn the death of their fellow ones peacefully.

The reinstatement of the former President has brought joy among CBU students and many other students across the Nation after seemingly that their voices have been heard. Mr Mulilo who is a final year student doing Transport and Logistics has however missed 3 exam papers as he received his expulsion letter a day before starting to writing his final year examinations. I have learnt many lessons in this short period of my expulsion and going forward I will be careful and accurate when making decisions both in my leadership skills and personal life, He said.

Castro Mulilo has also thanked CBU management for considering his appeal positively and everyone who voiced out to claim that his expulsion was unfair. However, he has reiterated that he has suffered emotional and mental distress in the last 5 days from the time he received his Expulsion letter, and that he will need some time to get back to his books.

Castro Mulilo has become the first Union President and student to be Expelled and reinstated within 5 days in the history of Zambia.