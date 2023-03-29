EX-CROATIAN MP ALLEGES EIGHT ARRESTED CROATS IN ZAMBIA ARE HUMAN TRAFFICKERS

A former Croatian Member of Parliament (MP) Ivan Pernar has alleged that the eight Croatians who were arrested for child trafficking are part of a wider network of an international human trafficking ring.

Mr Pernar who is also an Activist has alleged that the adoptions of the four children where falsified because the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) banned adoptions by foreign nationals in 2017.

In December 2022, eight Croatian citizens were arrested in Zambia in their attempt to adopt the four children from DRC and where suspected of child trafficking.

In February the court in Ndola, dismissed the indictment against the Croats and ordered them to leave the country within 48 hours.

Just as they passed the control at the airport and were set to fly back to Croatia, the four couples were re-arrested under the same charges.

Diamond TV