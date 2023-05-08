Ex-first lady asked to disclose source of $400,000

Former PF member of central committee Kelvin Sampa has challenged the former first lady, Esther Lungu, to disclose the source of the US$400,000 which she allegedly gave to the niece for safe keeping.

The former Kasama Central Member of Parliament and now member of the ruling UPND said Mrs Lungu was not receiving a salary and wondered where she obtained that kind of money from.

“You can’t take Zambians for granted, people have the right to know,” he said when he featured on Prime Television’s Matter Arising programme on Saturday.

“The first lady does not get paid. So, if that money belongs to the first lady, she must be able to explain, simple and straightforward.

“If she was given in an individual capacity, she must explain the source and why it was given to her.”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail