Ex-leader of Brazil Bolsonaro’s passport to be confiscated

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has been told to give up his passport within 24 hours as the police are still looking into the 2023 incident when his supporters attacked the Congress.

A lawyer for the ex-leader said Mr. Bolsonaro will follow the order given by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Mr Bolsonaro was in the United States when the attack on Congress happened.

He said before that he was unfairly targeted by the law.

In March 2023, two months after the Congress attack, the ex-president came back to Brazil. He is being investigated for several things.

In June, he was told he can’t run for office for eight years because he questioned Brazil’s electronic voting system without evidence.

However, most attention has been focused on the probe of the events on 8 January 2023, when his followers – who were upset that he had barely lost the election to his opponent on the left – attacked Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace in Brasília.

The federal police in Brazil didn’t give much information but said they were doing an operation on Thursday to stop a criminal group that was trying to take over the government.

As part of the operation, they were searching many buildings and arresting four people. They did not say who the arrested people are.

The news said that two people who used to work for Mr. Bolsonaro, Filipe Martins and Marcelo CÃ¢mara, have been taken into custody.

In the last year, over 1,400 people were accused of being involved in the riots, but only a small number have been found guilty.