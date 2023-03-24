Ex-Nakonde Zambeef manager and assistant jailed

Former Zambeef Nakonde branch manager Boniface Katuta has been sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labour.

His former assistant Mwiza Mbale has also been handed the same sentence for stealing over K1.1 million.

The two men were found guilty of theft by servant in six counts.

According to court papers, they stole K237,600 in each of the first two counts—bringing the total to K475,200 on separate dates between November 2021 and February 2022.

In the third count, K207,600 was stolen between November 26, 2021, and February 11, 2022.

The document shows K178,200 was stolen between December 3, 2021, and February 11, 2022.

In the fifth and sixth counts, two separate but equal amounts of K130,800 were stolen between January 21, 2022, and February 11, 2022, while the other between January 28, 2022, and February 1, 2022.

The prison sentence is effective today.

The case was before Provincial Senior Resident Magistrate Webster Milumbe.

All the money was stolen from eggs sales that were sold but not accounted for in the system.