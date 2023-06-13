EX PF CHIEF MWILA DENIES PROCEEDS OF CRIME CHARGE

Former Patriotic Front-PF Secretary General DAVIES MWILA has denied the charge of possessing over K102m deemed to be proceeds of crime.

Mr. MWILA is jointly charged with LUSAKA lawyer, ANNIE MWITWA who has also denied the charge before the LUSAKA Magistrate Court.

Mr. MWILA and Ms. MWITWA took plea this morning before LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate DAVIES CHIBWILI.

The two have been slapped with two counts of possession of over 102 deemed to be proceeds of crime.

In count one Mr. MWILA is charged with possession of K102m deemed to be proceed of Crime Contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceed of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

However in count two, Ms. MWITWA is charged with Failure To Report Suspicious Transaction contrary to Section 45 of Financial Intelligence Act Number Six of 2010.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1st, 2021 and August 31st, 2021 in LUSAKA.

Trial is scheduled for June 30, 2023.