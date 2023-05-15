‘EXHIBITING MORE ZEAL THAN SENSE’

Our Minister of Information and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon Chushi Kasanda, says one of the Shoprite managers told her that people are shopping more since the NAPSA partial withdrawals were implemented.

This just confirms the fears we had about moving money from an investment account to a consumption account and consequently reducing their retirement packages, which may result in destitution after retirement.

It’s shocking that this UPND govt of Mr Hakainde Hichilema thinks that people spending their retirement benefits upfront on groceries in Shroprite is a good thing.

The late Hon Alexander Chikwanda would say, ‘The Minister and her Director are exhibiting more zeal than sense.”

Fred M’membe