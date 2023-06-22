Exiled Kasukuwere files nomination papers, set to campaign in Zimbabwe

Former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere on Wednesday successfully filed his nomination papers for his presidential candidacy at the High Court.

He was represented by his lawyer and chief election adviser, Jacqueline Sande who confirmed that his client will be physically in Zimbabwe to campaign.

“Saviour Kasukuwere is expected to roll out his campaign plan himself but it should start notice soon,” Sande said.

“The nomination itself has been accepted as of now. His whereabouts, I cannot divulge but he going to be available to campaign for himself because as you know as a presidential candidate you need to hit the ground running and to meet the electorate and sell them your ideology, proposals and get them to vote for you so he is not going to campaign outside the country he is going to be around.”

It is not yet confirmed if Kasukuwere is in Zimbabwe yet.

The former Zanu-PF political commissar fled the country in November 2017 after a military coup that ousted former leader Robert Mugabe. He ran away together with former ruling party top officials Jonathan Moyo, Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwao.

They were all opposed to Mnangagwa’s succession plan.

Moyo and Zhuwao have since apologised to Zanu-PF for supporting opposition leader Nelson Chamisa during the 2018 elections. They have not indicated if they will be coming back to Zimbabwe to support Zanu-PF.

Zimbabwe is set to hold harmonised general elections on the 23rd of August.