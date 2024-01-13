EXPECT MASSIVE LAYOFFS AMONG DOMESTIC AND SHOP WORKERS- MAXWELL CHONGU

EXPECT MASSIVE LAYOFFS AMONG DOMESTIC AND SHOP WORKERS.

Governments decision to evoke *SI* imposing minimum wage amidst high cost of living will trigger massive layoffs.

Massive layoffs will escalate the following vices.

1.. Prostitution

2.. Alcohol and Drug abuse

3.. Hiv Aids

4.. Criminal activities

We seem to be using a model of governance system that meets western demands and expectations yet failing to meet realities on the ground leading to majority citizens wallowing in abject poverty or simply living above the poverty line.

Zambia today is grappling with economic turbulence that has ignited high cost of living, inflating price of commodities, fuel and electricity tariffs making it extremely difficult for average citizens to survive based on their income.

*Salaries in the civil service space are dwarfed how do we expect them to adhere to minimum wage?*

I beseech President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene before it’s too late.

MAXWELL CHONGU

KING COBRA