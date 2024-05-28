Expect More Sabotage Around The Country, It’s A Grand Scheme To Bring Down The UPND Govt, Security Sources Reveal

EXPECT MORE SABOTAGE AROUND THE COUNTRY, IT’S A GRAND SCHEME TO BRING DOWN THE UPND GOVERNMENT, SECURITY SOURCES REVEAL

What seems like a few isolated incidents in the country are actually all well rehearsed and planned to destabilise the UPND government, intelligence sources have revealed.

Sources revealed that what is now being planned are acts of sabotage such as the burning of markets and other public institutions. They are ready to even burn their own properties and accuse the state of targeting them.

“What has also now unsettled them is hearing President Hichilema’s resolve to aggressively investigate how the borrowed money was used and implement a recovery plan for the assets. This they are very scared and would rather burn the country,” revealed the team investigating the matter.

They want to incite citizens in certain parts of the country and cause riots which they hope will force the UPND government to sit and negotiate with them.

“These are people who had vowed President Hakainde Hichilema would never rule the country over their dead bodies. Remember the same Munir Zulu in an interview with Muvi TV had openly said the minority can never rule the majority. That is the kind of thinking in their circles. They tormented President Hichilema while in opposition and they want to continue doing more harm with a view to force regime change of some kind”, those close to the investigation over the alleged abduction of Petauke Member of Parliament JJ Banda have disclosed.

The whole JJ Banda abduction scheme was planned by the PF leadership, though done badly as you will hear soon. They made sure they chose JJ Banda who is well known for thuggery.

This is a guy who once raided a police station and beat up officers, and this is a guy who once urinated in the mouth of a journalist in Eastern Province.

Apparently they have noticed President Hichilema is on the right track with the economic recovery programme. Actually things would have been much better had it not been for the drought situation.

So far, President Hichilema has resolved what they had hoped would never happen such as the debt restructuring programme, reviving the mines especially on the Copperbelt, brought decency and stability in the country and many other achievements. This is what they don’t want and would rather they distract him.