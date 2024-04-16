Exposing Political Opportunism against President Hichilema’s Symbolic Toilet Launch and the Fight Against Misinformation

By Catharine Mulaisho

In the aftermath of President Hakainde Hichilema’s symbolic inauguration of a toilet, the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has shamelessly attempted to exploit the event for political mileage.

However, amidst these cynical maneuvers, it’s crucial to refocus on the core responsibility of governance: delivering tangible benefits to the people.

The President’s symbolic act must be understood within the broader context of government’s duty to provide essential services to citizens.

While it’s impractical for the President to personally launch and inspect every toilet constructed, his symbolic gesture to launch one toilet among the thousand constructed underscores the government’s commitment to improving water sanitation and hygiene facilities across the nation.

The recent cholera epidemic, which claimed the lives of numerous citizens, highlights the urgent need for proper sanitation infrastructure.

Ensuring access to adequate water and sanitation facilities isn’t just political posturing; it’s a fundamental obligation of any responsible government to safeguard public health.

As Zambia approaches the next elections, the proliferation of propaganda and misinformation is inevitable.

However, the United Party for National Development (UPND) must actively combat these falsehoods and present the truth to the public.

Instead of merely reacting, UPND should invest in a coordinated social media strategy to effectively communicate its achievements and policies.

In the face of political opportunism, UPND must remain steadfast in its dedication to serving the people and advancing the nation’s interests.

By focusing on delivering concrete results and countering false narratives, UPND can ensure that Zambia’s progress isn’t derailed by petty politicking.

President Hichilema’s symbolic toilet launch serves as a reminder of the government’s commitment to improving the lives of all Zambians.

It’s imperative that political opportunists like the United Kwacha Alliance do not distract from the crucial work being done to address the nation’s pressing challenges.

UPND must remain vigilant in defending the truth and promoting its vision for a better Zambia.