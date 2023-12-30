EXPULSION OF 9 MPs A PRIVATE MATTER – Miles Sampa

EXPULSION OF 9 MPs A PRIVATE MATTER – MILES

Miles Sampa has urged the Constitutional Court to dismiss the petition by nine Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament challenging their expulsion and constitutionality of his election as party president.

The PF president has submitted that the lawsuit should be thrown out because the issues being pursued are a private case and do not fall under cases to be determined by the court.

“This is a fit and proper case for this court to decline to deal with the petition as presented,” the Matero lawmaker submits.

This is in a case nine MPs sued Mr Sampa, after he expelled them from the former governing party, questioning the legality and constitutionality of their expulsion.

The petitioners are Brian Mundubile, Christopher Kang’ombe, Ronald Chitotela, Nickson Chilangwa, Stephen Kampyongo, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Mulenga Fube, Musonda Mpankata and Remember Mutale.

They have cited Mr Sampa, his secretary-general Morgan Ng’ona and the Attorney-General as respondents.

They contend the constitutionality and legality of the election of Mr Sampa and appointment of Mr Ng’ona.

ZDM