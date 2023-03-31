EXTRACT FROM EFF REPORT ON CORRUPTION INVOLVING MVC CONSULTING ENGINEERING LTD- WHICH WAS PAID

K13, 765, 500 AND AN ADVANCE PAYMENT OF K3, 441, 375

3. DIRECTIVE TO ENGAGE MVC CONSULTING LTD

A review of the memo dated 21

st October, 2021 addressed to the permanent secretary from the Director

Agribusiness revealed that during a meeting in the Cabinet Minister’s Office, the Minister of Agriculture Mr.

Mtolo , instructions were given that the Ministry works with MVC Consulting Engineers to monitor the

distribution of inputs under FISP. Further, correspondence to ZPPA for authority contained the mention of

STATE HOUSE which lead to oversight institutions not being objective . It is envisaged that the engagement of MVC Consulting Ltd was an act of Corruption.

4.LACK OF TRACEABLE CAPACITY AND EXPERIENCE OF MVC CONSULTING LTD.

A review of certificate of incorporation at PACRA for the consultant revealed that MVC Consulting Engineers

and General Dealers Ltd was incorporated on 24th May 2021. Prior to May 2021, the company was trading as MVC Mining and Environmental Engineering Ltd.

In this regard, the awarding of the contract to MVC Consulting Engineering Ltd was questionable in that the new company was only in existence for six (6) months and that there was no evidence that the single sourced company had expertise/experience in providing consulting services in Agriculture sector.In addition, the bid document did not state the type of qualification of personnel forming the consultancy team.

5. ILLEGAL ADVANCE PAYMENT

As of 1st February, 2022, amounts totalling K3, 441, 375 (25% advance Payment) had been paid to MVCConsulting Engineers Ltd leaving a balance of K10, 324, 125 as detailed in the table below:

Table 3-Amounts paid to MVC Consulting Engineering Ltd.

Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF Party Report in the Ministry of Agriculture 30 March, 2023