EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS DEEPLY WORRYING- Nasson Msoni

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS DEEPLY WORRYING

The killing of unarmed citizens by law enforcement officers and the Zambia National Service (ZNS) is deeply troubling and saddening.

We are anticipating that government will act quickly on the unlawful killing of citizens.

It is legitimate to demand that the perpetrators should be brought to book at the earliest opportunity.

No one has the right to take life Willy nilly under the guise of law enforcement.

There is no dignity whatsoever in the gunning down of citizens on the flimsiest grounds.

The right to life must be respected and upheld.

We think that the role of government should be the preservation and the protection of life.

It is surprising that suddenly the Zambia National Service ZNS has by default assumed the role of the police for which they’re not trained to do, thereby recklessly and needlessly causing death.

A failed policy in Agriculture shouldn’t leave behind a trail of blood and death of innocent citizens.

The death of innocent citizens in all instances could have been avoided had the government taken heed to our counsel of not recklessly exporting mealie meal and maize to the neighbouring countries.

The All Peoples Congress (APC) deeply regrets the slaying of an innocent young life who had a great life ahead of him.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President