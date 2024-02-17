FACEBOOK OPPOSITION PARTIES DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM LUNGU’S UKA

ZAMBIAN social media-based opposition political parties Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) have distanced themselves from former president Edgar Lungu’s latest political formation, United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).

After losing the Patriotic Front (PF) to Miles Sampa, Lungu has activated Plan B of the unwavering Alebwelelapo project by shepherding leaders of one-man parties into what they calling an alliance to propel the former president on the 2026 ballot paper.

The group that includes, Harry Kalaba of Citizens First, Chishala Kateka of New Heritage Party, Saboi Imboela of NDC faction and Jackson Silavwe of Golden Heritage Party among others will eventually endorse Lungu as the sole presidential candidate for the next general election according to insiders.

However, the UKA hit a deep pothole when some opposition parties like the Socialist Party refused to have anything to do with it saying they were aware of the schemings and manoeuvering going on in the alliance.

Following in the footsteps of the Socialist Party, EFF leader Kasonde Mwenda also went public to announce his non affiliation to UKA.

“Following numerous media queries, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wishes to clarify that we are not affiliated to the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) contrary to some social media publications,” Mwenda explained on his Facebook page.

Last week, political funny man and owner of Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo posted; “As PeP, we fully support the Opposition Alliance. However, for now we shall only be with them in spirit. At the right time, we may join”.

Kalemba