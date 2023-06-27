Facts check comparison between Lazarus Chakwera and Peter Mutharika in their three years of leadership

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is currently in social-economic ills that life becomes unbearable: Inflation is high, cost of living is high, there is no enough forex, fuel and medical drugs in public hospitals.

This has prompted me to come analysis two leadership we have had in three years in power for Malawians to have informed decision ahead of 2025 polls.

The comparison is between Peter Mutharika with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Lazarus Chakwera with Tonse Alliance government and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in their three years of leadership.

Chakwera with Tonse Alliance and MCP

1 Corruption has worsened

2 inflation has gone up

3 kwacha depreciating everyday

4 Nepotism has reached highest level

5 No drugs in hospitals



6 No adequate health personnel in hospitals

7 Hospitals underfunded

8 kwacha Devalued

9 ACB paralyzed

10 Shielding of corrupt politicians especially those from MCP.

11 Shortages of Forex

12 Shortage of fuel

13 High Cost of living gone up



14 Commodity prices increases everyday

15 Bloated Cabinet

16 Unnecessary travels outside the country and within

17 insecurity

18 No infrastructure development

19 Photoshopping

20 External and internal Debt gone up

21 when going out he goes with a huge number of delegates

22 clueless

23 indecisiveness



24 Shifting/redeploying of corrupt officials from one department to another

25 After firing Ministers or any official for corruption he goes out to apologize or reinstate them

26 Not in control of the government

27 His directives are not adhered to by the officials

28 Employing his family members



29 More Businesses have closed down

30 interest rates have gone up.

31 fuel is expensive

32 AIP scandals buying fertiliser from dobadobas

33 3 years still negotiating with IMF.

34 The economy has collapsed

35 Good at speeches



36 Electricity is expensive

37 Water is no longer life and expensive

38 Food insecurity

39 Primary school teachers not employed

40 employing his Church friends

The list is endless for Chakwera

Mutharika and DPP

1 Inflation was reduced from 36.1% to single digit 7.1%

2 Commodity prices were cheap

3 Kwacha was stable

4 Forex was readily available over 6months cover $1billion

5fuel was Cheap and available

6interet rates were reduced



7 He was in control of things

8 Lean cabinet

9 His directives were adhered to by officials

10 ACB was independent and effective

11few delegates were picked on merit when travelling out

12 He cut unnecessary travels

13 No AIP scandals

14 Businesses were striving

15 The economy was in good shape



16 External and internal Debts were managed

17 Electricity was cheap

18 water was life and cheap

19 Roads were maintained and rehabilitated

20 infrastructure developments were visible across the country

21 Food security



22 Security was tight

23 Hospitals were well stocked with drugs

25 Hospitals were well funded

26 Health personnel were recruited

27 Primary school Teachers were recruited upon finishing their school.

28 Technical colleges were introduced



29 Corruption was managed

30 In control of the government

31 never employed his children and relatives or Church friends.

32 Life was Cheap

33 Fertilizer was Cheap

Malawians have a choice to make in the next two years whether to retain Chakwera or boot him out of office or bring DPP back or someone who has the nation at heart for better livelihood.