Facts check comparison between Lazarus Chakwera and Peter Mutharika in their three years of leadership

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is currently in social-economic ills that life becomes unbearable: Inflation is high, cost of living is high, there is no enough forex, fuel and medical drugs in public hospitals.
This has prompted me to come analysis two leadership we have had in three years in power for Malawians to have informed decision ahead of 2025 polls.
The comparison is between Peter Mutharika with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Lazarus Chakwera with Tonse Alliance government and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in their three years of leadership.
Chakwera with Tonse Alliance and MCP
1 Corruption has worsened
2 inflation has gone up
3 kwacha depreciating everyday
4 Nepotism has reached highest level
5 No drugs in hospitals
6 No adequate health personnel in hospitals
7 Hospitals underfunded
8 kwacha Devalued
9 ACB paralyzed
10 Shielding of corrupt politicians especially those from MCP.
11 Shortages of Forex
12 Shortage of fuel
13 High Cost of living gone up
14 Commodity prices increases everyday
15 Bloated Cabinet
16 Unnecessary travels outside the country and within
17 insecurity
18 No infrastructure development
19 Photoshopping
20 External and internal Debt gone up
21 when going out he goes with a huge number of delegates
22 clueless
23 indecisiveness
24 Shifting/redeploying of corrupt officials from one department to another
25 After firing Ministers or any official for corruption he goes out to apologize or reinstate them
26 Not in control of the government
27 His directives are not adhered to by the officials
28 Employing his family members
29 More Businesses have closed down
30 interest rates have gone up.
31 fuel is expensive
32 AIP scandals buying fertiliser from dobadobas
33 3 years still negotiating with IMF.
34 The economy has collapsed
35 Good at speeches
36 Electricity is expensive
37 Water is no longer life and expensive
38 Food insecurity
39 Primary school teachers not employed
40 employing his Church friends
The list is endless for Chakwera
Mutharika and DPP
1 Inflation was reduced from 36.1% to single digit 7.1%
2 Commodity prices were cheap
3 Kwacha was stable
4 Forex was readily available over 6months cover $1billion
5fuel was Cheap and available
6interet rates were reduced
7 He was in control of things
8 Lean cabinet
9 His directives were adhered to by officials
10 ACB was independent and effective
11few delegates were picked on merit when travelling out
12 He cut unnecessary travels
13 No AIP scandals
14 Businesses were striving
15 The economy was in good shape
16 External and internal Debts were managed
17 Electricity was cheap
18 water was life and cheap
19 Roads were maintained and rehabilitated
20 infrastructure developments were visible across the country
21 Food security
22 Security was tight
23 Hospitals were well stocked with drugs
25 Hospitals were well funded
26 Health personnel were recruited
27 Primary school Teachers were recruited upon finishing their school.
28 Technical colleges were introduced
29 Corruption was managed
30 In control of the government
31 never employed his children and relatives or Church friends.
32 Life was Cheap
33 Fertilizer was Cheap
Malawians have a choice to make in the next two years whether to retain Chakwera or boot him out of office or bring DPP back or someone who has the nation at heart for better livelihood.