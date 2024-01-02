FAILURE BY THE 8TH NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN TO ADDRESS INEQUALITIES ATTRIBUTED TO IMF BAIL OUT CONDITIONS

By Chileshe Mwango

The Fight Inequality Alliance has attributed the failure to implement the 8th national development plan and reduce inequalities, to the International Monetary Fund IMF bailout conditions.

Alliance Coordinator Mputa Ngalande has noted that the situation has affected Zambians in the lower income bracket, while the middle class is also having difficulties.

Mr Ngalande has challenged the government to ensure it heeds to stakeholders’ suggestions on economic matters, including issues related to debt.

He says the implementation of development plans as outlined remains important if Zambia is to reduce poverty and enhance economic development.

PHOENIX NEWS