FAILURE CAUSING UPND TO PANIC

…. they are letting down the people of Zambia on many issues, charges PF official

Shiwang’andu District… Sunday January 20, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Failure to deliver on many issues is causing the UPND administration to panic, charges Shiwang’andu District Patriotic Front Chairman Lewis Mulenga.

Mr Mulenga has charged that the UPND administration is failing to give priority to important matters in the country thereby failing to look after the people of Zambia.

Mr. Mulenga says a responsible government should understand and know priority areas that need serious and immediate attention.

He says the case in point is the current Cholera crisis that is raving the country.

Zambia is reeling from a major cholera outbreak that has killed more than 400 people and infected more than 10,000.

“We have a Cholera crisis in the country. And you have the Minister in charge of water development abandoning his duties to go and campaign in Shiwang’andu district when a lot of people are dying due to the Cholera pandemic. What kind of leaders do we have in this country? This goes to show that they care less about the lives of the people,” he said.

“In stead of finding solutions to this crisis together with his counterparts, Water Development and Sanitation Minister Hon Mike Mposha decided to go for campaigns when a lot of people are battling this outbreak. People are dying in numbers, a lot of them remain admitted in health care facilities, thousands of lives are at risk of getting this disease, and yet Hon Mposha is doing politics in Shiwang’andu.”

He added that because they have lost popularity, they want to ensure that they win a simple ward by-election while risking the lives of thousands of people.

Mr Mulenga said the people are seeing what is happening in the country and lack of priority on the part of the UPND government.