FAKE CONSTABLE NABBED

A 20-YEAR-OLD fake constable has been arrested in Kabwe for mounting a checkpoint with a serving police officer who is now on the run.

Dalitso Nchimunya, who was in a police uniform, mounted the checkpoint on Independence Avenue near Handyman’s Paradise in town centre with Henry Chambanenge, a police officer based at Masansa Police Post in Mkushi.

For a while, everything seemed to be going well with their checkpoint as they allegedly collected come money from offending motorists.

However, some motorists were suspicious about the checkpoint and informed other officers about the twoman operation.

According to Central Province police commanding officer Chileshe Mukuka, police officers who were doing night patrols were assigned to check on the so-called roadblock around 01:00 hours on Monday.

When they followed up the matter, they indeed found Nchimunya and Chambanenge working normally.

Unfortunately for them, that was the end of duty.

“Dalitso Nchimunya is in our custody,” Mr Mukuka said.

“We are going to charge him with the offence of impersonating a police officer.”

Mr Chileshe said Chambanenge who sensed danger ran away leaving Nchimunya behind.