FAKE COPPERBELT PS NABBED

Police on the Copperbelt have arrested a 50-year- old man who has allegedly been impersonating as Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary and has been collecting money from individuals and companies.

ZANIS reports that Copperbelt Acting Police Commanding Officer, Tresphord Kasale has confirmed the arrest of the suspect in Ndola.

Mr Kasale said Tascious Mutale, 50, has for several months been trooping and calling different companies and individuals soliciting financial help on the pretext of Copperbelt Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo.

Mr. Kasale said Mr. Mutale allegedly collected a lot of money from different companies where he presented that he had a bereavement and needed financial help.

“I would like to confirm that we have today arrested the man who has been impersonating that he was Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary in the name of Augustine Kasongo.

He used to go to different companies and also phoned the proprietors of those companies asking for money, and it is established he got a lot of money,” Mr. Kasale said.

Mr. Kasale said other companies were in the process of giving Mr. Mutale the money after promising him that they were preparing something reasonable because what he asked for was too little for a Permanent Secretary.

He said at some point he could ask for as little as K1, 000 and K4, 000 something that prompted the companies he was asking the money from to start having second thoughts.

Mr. Kasale said Mr. Mutale is currently detained at Ndola central police station and will appear in court soon.

Credit: ZANIS