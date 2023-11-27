FAKE DOCTOR NABBED BY POLICE

November 26, 2023

Kabwata police received a report of Impersonation from Irene Njovu aged 25 of unmarked house number in Chilenje who reported that there was a person who was impersonating to be a medical doctor using the names of Dr John Mulenga of unknown house number in Chipata Compound who she was introduced to by her husband Joseph Mwale aged 29. This was after she experienced a gynecological complication.

The Suspect made an appointment to operate on her on November 24, 2023 at Chawama Hospital after obtaining from her money amounting to K650 and it was before the operation that it was discovered that the alleged person was not a doctor. The Suspect was apprehend on November 24,2023 around 18:30 hours at East park mall and is in custody awaiting to appear before court.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLICE RELATIONS OFFICER