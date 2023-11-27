Family awaits body of Tanzanian killed in Hamas attack

Burial arrangements are being made for Tanzanian student Clemence Mtenga, who was killed after Hamas launched an unprecedented assault on Israel on 7 October.

Relatives and friends have gathered at his home village in Tanzania’s northern district of Rombo in the Kilimanjaro region anticipation of the arrival of his body.

“We expect to receive the body today, Monday, and do the burial on Tuesday. The authorities confirmed that and we are waiting,” family spokesperson Boniface Mtenga told the BBC.



The grave of Clemence Mtenga is being dugImage caption: The grave of Clemence Mtenga is being dug

A week ago, Tanzanian authorities announced that the 22-year-old was killed in the attack carried out by Hamas.

He had been in Israel as part of his agriculture studies and was living and working in a kibbutz near the border with Gaza.

Mr Mtenga’s body was due to have arrived on Friday, but there was a delay.

The authorities are still trying to find out what has happened to the other missing Tanzanian student, Joshua Mollel.