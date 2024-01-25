FAMILY MEMBERS OF TRAPPED MINERS AT MACROLINK MINE COMPLAIN OVER INSUFFICIENT RESCUE EFFORTS

As 7 miners remain trapped at Macrolink Resources Zambia for a third day running, some family members have complained that rescue attempts for their relatives have so far been insufficient.

Father to one of the trapped miners has complained that there has been little to no progress in pumping out water from the pit, leaving family members saddened.

Some family members were given a tour yesterday of the restricted mine disaster area, following which an uncle to one of the victims claimed that there was no activity despite Mopani and KCM rescue personnel being present.

Their concerns are similar to Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo’s statement yesterday, that any substantial progress would only be accomplished today because the available pumps were insufficient to pump out the water since Monday.

Meanwhile, the anticipated team of experts, consisting of five Chinese nationals, arrived at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International airport in Ndola at 10:00 hours and immediately proceeded to the accident scene where they were briefed.

