FAMILY OF LATE FEMALE TRUCKER DISBANDS FUNERAL OVER DISPUTE WITH HER EMPLOYER

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

The family of a female truck driver who died in South Africa has disbanded the funeral in Ndola’s Ndeke Township due to misunderstandings with the company that the deceased worked for.

Jean Cheelo died on march 3rd in a road traffic accident in South Africa after a tyre burst.

Tn an interview, brother to the deceased, Eric Mayanda, has disclosed that the family decided to disband the funeral because the company, budget logistics, where the deceased worked has failed to give details of what exactly happened to their relative and are relying on information posted on social media when the accident occurred.

Mr Mayanda says the company has also refused to sponsor any family member to go and identify the body of their relative in South Africa before it is brought back to Zambia for burial.

The family is now appealing to government to come to their aid and help them recover the remains of their relative.

Efforts to get company owner Mbachi Nkwazi on the matter proved futile as his mobile phone went unanswered.

PHOENIX NEWS