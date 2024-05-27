The family releases pictures of Hon. JayJay Banda taken at Kafue General Hospital.
The family says Hon.Banda is unwell and suffered injuries.
They say they have released the pictures to dispute the words of Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu.
The family said they still fear for the life of Hon.Banda and wishes the State to allow them to be taken to a medical facility of his choice.
I have not seen any serious injuries.
Another Kambwili, GBM and Tayali move to evade the law and courts….kikiki