FANS ARE BOSSES!!! – THOMAS SIPALO

He writes:

As fame grows, so does the fan base. Fans are like customers of entertainment. Without them there’s no entertainment.

It’s suicidal for any business entity or artists to start feeling bigger than the clients/fans. We are celebrities because of our fans. The moment they start to despise us, we remain nothing but ordinary citizens.

Even the corporate world will only give you business if you have a huge fan base. In short, money is made because of fans.

Talent can take you far but character can take you further. Let’s be careful how we engage with our fans. Their loyalty can swing at any time.

Note that a ripe mango attract more stones…🚶🏽‍♂️

Thomas Sipalo,

#KomboniPresident

X-celeb.